After a 15-year-old boy plunges to his death, the cruise ship’s man overboard siren sounds, terrifying passengers.

Passengers watch in horror as the cruise ship’s man overboard siren sounds after a 15-year-old boy falls to his death.

The unidentified 15-year-old was said to have jumped off the brand-new 20-story MSC Seashore, which was returning to Miami after a five-day Caribbean cruise.

On December 22, around 7.30 p.m., the teen fell from the 16th deck, colliding with the eighth deck and landing in the sea.

“A young man traveling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have committed suicide Wednesday evening,” according to a cruise line spokesperson.

“Our team alerted authorities right away, and our care team is assisting the young man’s family on board.”

“Everyone at MSC Cruises is devastated.

“We continue to think of and pray for the family.”

“We just had three emergency blasts after the captain announced ‘Man Overboard,'” a passenger told Crew Center.

“Despite the fact that it was nighttime, people began running to the sides to investigate what had happened.”

“A crew member came to our cabin and told us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds,” the passenger continued.

“When we return to Miami tomorrow, police will board to investigate this tragic event,” says the captain.

After three horn blasts, a passenger on the ship captured the moment the “man overboard” announcement was made over the ship’s loudspeaker system.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” the distressed woman exclaims in the YouTube video.

“It’s a complete disaster.”

The Seashore, which joined the MSC fleet in November and was returning to Miami after a five-day cruise in the Caribbean, was the newest addition to the MSC fleet.

This is the second tragic death aboard a cruise ship this month.

A woman in her twenties died on December 12 when she fell into the Pacific from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship while sailing from Long Beach to Mexico.

The FBI is investigating after cops believe the woman was pushed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line to 741741.

