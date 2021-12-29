After a 200-strong police raid, the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News in Hong Kong has closed its doors.

After a 200-strong police raid, Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News has closed its doors.

Seven senior staff members of Hong Kong’s most visible pro-democracy news organization, Stand News, were arrested early Wednesday in a police operation aimed at ‘targeting national security offences.’

In the latest crackdown on Hong Kong’s media, police raided the office of pro-democracy news organization Stand News, froze its assets, and arrested senior staff on suspicion of “seditious publication” offenses.

After the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily tabloid due to a national security investigation this year, Stand News, a non-profit founded in 2014, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong.

According to media advocacy groups, the raid appears to be yet another blow to press freedom in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of protecting a wide range of individual rights.

“Stand News has ceased operations,” the publication announced on Facebook, adding that all employees had been fired.

Police seized assets worth HK(dollar)61 million (£5.8 million), as well as computers, phones, and journalistic materials, according to Steve Li, head of the police’s national security department, who did not rule out more arrests.

Four former members of the Stand News board of directors, including former democratic legislator Margaret Ng, pop singer Denise Ho, Chow Tat-chi, and Christine Fang, as well as former chief editor Chung Pui-kuen and acting chief editor Patrick Lam, were arrested, according to media reports.

A day earlier, Hong Kong prosecutors charged Jimmy Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Dailynewspaper, with “seditious publications.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists and the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva expressed concern about the “extremely rapid closure of civic space and outlets for Hong Kong’s civil society to speak and express themselves freely.”

Although Ronson Chan, the deputy assignment editor of Stand News and the president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was not among those detained, he said police seized his computer, phone, tablet, press pass, and bank records during a search of his home.

Mr. Chan told reporters that “Stand News has always reported news professionally.”

The HKJA expressed “deep concern” that “senior members of the media have been arrested and newsrooms searched on multiple occasions.”

