MLB labor talks will resume after a 42-day hiatus, according to an AP source.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ union will meet on Thursday, ending a 42-day stalemate that began when management began a lockout, the sport’s first since 1995.

Several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that management was planning to make a new offer to players with spring training starting in five weeks.

Because no announcement was made, the people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The last meeting between the two parties took place in December.

1 in Irving, Texas, a one-hour session that ended just as the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire.

Since then, negotiations have been restricted to minor points.

The meeting on Thursday will be held via video conference.

In 2021, MLB payrolls fell 4% from the previous full season in 2019, and the (dollar)4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015.

Players have requested that free agency and salary arbitration be liberalized, that the luxury tax threshold be raised from (dollar)210 million to (dollar)245 million, that changes be made to increase club competition, and that measures be taken to address what the union claims is service time manipulation.

Management has proposed raising the tax threshold to (dollar)214 million, extending the designated hitter to the National League, and eliminating draft pick compensation for free agent losses, which has been in place in various forms since 1976.

Both sides agreed to raise the minimum salary for players from (dollar)570,500 to (dollar)775,000 this season, with management being divided into three tiers: (dollar)600,000 for players with less than a year of big league experience, (dollar)650,000 for at least one but less than two, and (dollar)700,000 for at least two.

Negotiators have also discussed an NBA-style draft lottery, with management limiting it to the top three teams and the union allowing it to expand to the top eight.

For success, such as making the playoffs or finishing with a winning record, players would reward small-market teams with additional draft picks.

Former pitcher David Cone, who served on the union’s executive subcommitte during the 1994-95 strike, sees the issues as less contentious than they were during the previous lockout, when players fought management’s proposal for a salary cap.