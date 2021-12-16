After a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia issued a tsunami warning.

After a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia issued a tsunami warning.

After an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the East Nusa Tenggara region on Tuesday, Indonesia issued a tsunami warning.

“Tsunami Early Warning issued for the following areas: Maluku, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and North Sulawesi.”

In a statement, the country’s meteorological department said, “Magnitude Earthquake: 7.5, 14-Dec-21 10:20:22 Western Indonesian Time.”

According to the department, the earthquake’s epicenter was near Larantuka in East Nusa Tenggara.