After a £90,000 swindle to fund a £700-a-day gambling habit, a thieving bookkeeper was sentenced to prison.

Andrea Cochrane, 52, was a trusted company secretary for over 30 years before stealing thousands of pounds to fund a £700-a-day addiction.

She was fired after her bosses at East Kilbride’s A Steel and Son Contractors discovered a string of bogus payments.

Following a review of a £2,500 payment, it was discovered that £28,000 had been paid to an accountancy firm when it should have only been $10,000.

Cochrane had labeled a series of high-value transactions as ‘Turner Accountancy,’ but had pocketed the money using the information from her own account, according to investigations.

Cochrane, of Bellshill, admitted to embezzling £90,000 between January and July 2019 in Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Speir, who said he had no choice but to put her in jail, said he had no choice but to do so.

The court had previously heard that Cochrane attempted to sell her home in order to repay her former employers but was unable to do so due to a lack of funds.

According to the firm’s victim impact statement, Cochrane made other employees fear for their jobs by telling them the company was in dire financial straits.

It went on to say that the company was in trouble as a result of her greed and the pandemic’s impact on business.

“Justice has been served,” Amy Steel, the firm’s fraud investigator, said outside court.

“We’re relieved it’s over and that we were able to witness her being sentenced for what she did.”

“We’ve written it off because we know we won’t get any money back from her.”

“However, she will pay for what she has done to us in the end.”

“She was like one of the family, and this is how she repaid us,” said Campbell Steel, whose father founded the company.

“We would invite her to our events and she would throw it back in our faces.”

