After a battle with Alzheimer’s, Mary Richardson, the face of Channel 5’s Chronicle, passes away at the age of 76.

Mary Richardson, the face of Channel 5's Chronicle, passes away at the age of 76 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Mary Richardson, a veteran broadcaster, died at the age of 76, according to her former employer WCVB.

Richardson worked for Channel 5 for 30 years, the majority of which he spent as the host of the Chronicle show.

She had Alzheimer’s Disease and worked on the air for the last time in 2010.

“Mary never let her Alzheimer’s define her or slow her down,” her husband, Stan Leven, a former senior producer for Chronicle, said in a statement.

She was as genuine as they come, a moving force who was always gracious enough to stop and talk to her fans.

“You can’t contain Mary,” our family has come to accept.

Richardson joined WCVB in 1980 and worked as a reporter, anchor, and host of the weekly public affairs program Five on Five.

After four years, she was promoted to co-anchor of the channel’s nightly newsmagazine show Chronicle, a position Richardson would hold for the next 26 years.

Richardson co-hosted the show with Peter Mehegan at first, and then Anthony Everett.

Her job took her not only around New England, but also around the world.

She was also known for co-hosting the annual Holiday at Pops! concert and the Pops Goes the Fourth! celebration at Boston’s Symphony Hall.

Both events were nationally and locally broadcast.

