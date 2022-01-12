After a below-freezing start to the week, Wednesday’s weather could feel ‘balmy,’ according to forecasters.

After a below-freezing start to the week, Wednesday’s weather could be ‘balmy,’ according to forecasters.

Central Pennsylvanians may get a break from the frigid, below-freezing temperatures on Wednesday before a chance of “significant” snow this weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service predicts highs in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, making it “balmy” compared to earlier in the week.

These are about 20 degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday’s temperatures.

Unfortunately, the below-freezing weather will not be gone for long, according to the NWS.

Highs will drop to around 36 degrees on Friday, then drop to the low 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.

According to the NWS, high temperatures will be around 21 degrees.

Forecasters predict lows of 9 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters predict significant snow overnight Sunday into Monday, but the National Weather Service says it’s too early to say how much snow will fall or when.

Residents in the Midstate should keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches.

“This could be a major storm,” said meteorologist Greg DeVoir.

“However, the specific details that everyone desires are impossible to obtain.”

There will be a lot of changes.”

Currently,

A high near 41°F will be cloudy.

This evening

Lows in the mid-twenties, mostly cloudy.

On Thursday,

With a high near 44, the day will be partly sunny.

Thursday Evening

Lows in the mid-twenties, mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow is Friday.

With a high near 36, it’ll be mostly sunny.

Friday Evening

With a low of around 11, the sky will be mostly clear.