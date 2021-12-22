After a bleach attack on a 6th grader in Harrisburg, a mother was charged with a felony.

After a bleach attack on a 6th grader, a Harrisburg mom was charged with felony assault.

According to court records, a mother was charged with felony aggravated assault after police allege she threw a bottle of bleach in the face of an 11-year-old girl who was fighting with her daughter.

Marlaina Lucus, 30, was also charged with simple assault after police said she punched the 11-year-old girl’s mother in the face when she tried to intervene in the disturbance outside Rowland Academy on Monday.

After spending Monday night in jail following the attack, Lucus was released on Tuesday after posting bond and waiting for her next court date.

In January, a preliminary hearing will be held.

6. be resourceful

The incident was reported to police around 3:30 p.m., according to court records.

At 1842 Derry Street on Monday:

After school, the 11-year-old was walking to her mother’s car on Swatara Street when she was confronted by another girl with whom she had previously had a disagreement.

According to police, the girls got into a fight, and that’s when the confronter’s mother got out of her car.

According to court records, the mother threw what appeared to be a water bottle at the 11-year-old’s face.

It was filled with bleach, the girl said, and it covered her face and eyes.

When the victim’s mother tried to intervene, someone wrapped their arm around her neck and punched her in the face, cutting her.

The mother of the girl who confronted the 11-year-old girl got into her car and drove away, only to be stopped by police and arrested.

Tuesday, school officials held a press conference to discuss the attack, which they described as “extremely upsetting.”

They claimed that the confronting student was not even at school on the day of the attack, but had come to look for the other student.

The arrested mother is no longer permitted to enter the school grounds.

Dauphin County Children and Youth Services was also the name of the district.

Because student records are kept private, it’s unclear what kind of discipline her daughter is facing.

“We will impose the most serious actions possible under the disciplinary code,” Superintendent Eric Turman stated.

Turman stated that the district will not tolerate any form of violence, despite an apparent increase in…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.