After a boat sinks in Bangladesh, 9 bodies are pulled out.

The bodies of nine people who drowned in a river in Bangladesh after a boat accident last week have been recovered by authorities.

A motorboat carrying 30 people sank in the Dhaleshwari River near Narayanganj, which is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka.

After being struck by a larger vessel ferrying passengers across the river, the boat capsized.

The majority of the 30 people on the motorboat were able to swim ashore, but ten were missing and presumed drowned.

A 5-year-old boy, three women, and five men have been found, with a 2-year-old girl still missing.

Bangladesh, a riverine country with over 800 rivers, has a largely inadequate transportation system to accommodate its numerous waterways.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly in the country’s south, are forced to rely on unsafe vessels that are frequently overcrowded, resulting in deadly accidents.

Between 1991 and 2020, over 550 passenger ships capsized in Bangladesh, according to official records.

More than 3,600 people were killed in these accidents, and more than 500 are still missing.