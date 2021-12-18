After a body was discovered in Camberwell Park, Petra Srncova said the death of a nursing assistant was ‘not suspicious.’

Petra Srncova, who was last seen two weeks ago, was found dead in a park in south-east London, according to the Czech foreign minister.

According to police, preliminary investigations into the death of Petra Srncova, a worker at a children’s hospital, indicate that the circumstances were not suspicious.

Officers discovered Petra Srncova’s body in Brunswick Park, Camberwell, South London, where she was last seen on November 28.

The 32-year-old nursing assistant was on her way home on a bus when she vanished.

“Initial inquiries suggest the circumstances are not suspicious,” the Metropolitan Police said this morning in a statement.

The Czech foreign minister, Jakub Kulhanek, has suggested that the body found is that of Ms Srncova, according to the force.

Mr Kulhanek stated that the Metropolitan Police Department had informed the Czech Embassy that the body was that of the missing nursing assistant.

Her family has also been notified.

“Police have appealed for information to trace missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“At approximately 11.40 a.m. on Sunday, December 12th, a member of the public alerted police to reports of a woman’s body found in Brunswick Park, SE5.

“Though her death is being treated as unexplained, preliminary investigations indicate that the circumstances are not suspicious.”

“In due course, there will be a post-mortem examination.”

On December 3, a worried coworker reported Ms Srncova missing.

Her disappearance prompted public outcries for information, which Camberwell MP Harriet Harman backed.

A man who was arrested last week has been released on bail while authorities investigate further.

