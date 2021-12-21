After a brain tumor was discovered, a father thanks Glasgow medics for saving his life.

After his headaches were discovered to be caused by a brain tumor, his father thanked Glasgow medics for saving his life.

Micheal Savage, who was diagnosed with the tumor after experiencing severe headaches, bravely underwent a nine-and-a-half-hour operation to remove it at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

After months of ‘unbearable’ headaches, a father was diagnosed with a brain tumor and praised the ‘phenomenal’ doctors who saved his life.

Michael Savage, 39, began suffering from severe headaches in March 2020.

The Motherwell father-of-one was desperate for relief from his pain, and he saw his doctor several times in just five months.

His doctor’s painkillers, however, were ineffective.

The 38-year-old was referred to University Hospital Wishaw for a CT scan to look into his crippling migraines further.

Michael was told he had a brain tumor just hours after his scan in mid-August.

“I was told I had a mass growing in my brain,” he said to the Daily Record.

The news was devastating.

“The severity of it for me was the wider family impact because I’m self-employed and the primary breadwinner.”

“And I was just thinking about how I won’t be able to see my daughter grow up, graduate, or marry.”

“I was very naive and didn’t really understand the consequences,” Michael, the founder and CEO of Channel Finance in Glasgow, added.

“To me, a diagnosis of a brain tumor is a death sentence.”

Michael spent a tense ten days in the hospital, where doctors determined the tumor was not ‘aggressive,’ meaning it was not cancerous.

Doctors warned Michael, however, that his ‘golfball-sized’ frontal lobe tumor was still life-threatening and needed to be removed immediately.

On September 14, 2020, the brave father underwent a nine-and-a-half-hour operation at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to remove the tumor.

He’d have to spend another three and a half weeks in the hospital, where he’d have to relearn how to walk.

“The operation went really well, and they managed to remove the whole tumor,” Michael, husband to Elizabeth-Ann, 40, and father to Olivia, 10, said.

“The hospital staff was fantastic, and the next day I was up and walking.”

Michael, who has praised the NHS after his ordeal, now has an MRI scan every six months.

