After a brawl over accent jibes, a woman was left with “life-changing injuries.”

After a brawl caused by accent jibes, a woman was left with “life-changing injuries.”

After insults about accents were hurled, a teacher allegedly bit the face of a fellow drinker at the Clutha Bar.

After jibes about accents turned violent, a teacher ended up in jail.

On August 3, 2018, Emma Flynn, 40, is accused of biting the face of Sara Hamilton, 27, outside Glasgow’s Clutha Bar.

Ms Flynn claimed Ms Hamilton and two other women pounced on her after they slammed her Ayrshire accent.

Ms Hamilton, a Highlander, and her friend, Kiera Christie, a trainee dental nurse, claim that Ms Flynn’s friend berated them for their accents inside the bar.

Ms Flynn, who is the head of literature at a Brussels international school, claimed she fractured a vertebra during the incident.

Meanwhile, Ms Hamilton has claimed that her alleged assault has left her with life-altering injuries that have prevented her from working in the film industry.

Ms Hamilton claimed she was out with friends on her birthday night out at the Glasgow Sheriff Court trial.

Ms. Flynn and a friend, she claimed, came up to their table.

Ms Flynn’s friend allegedly said “horrible things” to her friends, prompting her to ask them to leave.

Ms. Hamilton stated that she and Ms. Christie left the bar five to ten minutes later, around 11 p.m., to get cigarettes.

Ms Flynn and the younger woman, according to the pair, were standing outside the pub.

“As we walked past them, the younger woman shouted to me, ‘Is it you whose birthday it is?'” Ms Hamilton explained.

“‘Go back to where you came from,’ she said.

“Kiera and I began to laugh, and the older woman swung her fist at me.”

Ms Hamilton claimed she dodged a punch before putting Ms Flynn on a bench with both arms.

“I was making sure she couldn’t move,” the witness continued, “and that’s when she bit me on the face.”

Prosecutor Jessica McGowan inquired about Ms Hamilton’s actions.

“I screamed and let go of her right arm while removing my left hand,” she replied.

“When I pushed her away from my face, she clamped down on my fingers and bit them.”

Ms Flynn then dragged her hair in front of a passing man, Ms Hamilton stated.

