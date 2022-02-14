After a breast cancer test, I discovered I was sold at birth along with SEVEN other siblings.

After a breast cancer screening, I discovered I was sold at birth with SEVEN other siblings.

A WOMAN has revealed how a breast cancer test revealed she was sold at birth along with her seven siblings.

Reissa Spier, 67, of Surrey, Vancouver, discovered she had several other siblings after delving into the fascinating secret of her family tree.

She wanted to know if she was a BRCA gene carrier after being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 51, concerned that she might pass it on to her daughter.

According to the Washington Post, she was denied a screening because of her adoption.

“I had to show that I had a first-degree relative with breast cancer, and I didn’t have any first-degree relatives,” she explained.

“They told me, ‘You don’t qualify because you’re adopted,’ which is completely incorrect.

Because I was adopted, I should be eligible.”

Years later, when she got a DNA test for her 62nd birthday, she discovered that she didn’t have the mutation, but she also discovered an incredible secret.

She was not only one of many siblings and half-siblings, but she was also sold by her biological parents along with seven other children.

Rene Holm, 70, who lived in Rutland, Massachusetts, was able to reconnect with her.

June and Sam Cohen adopted Holm, who later moved to Worcester, Massachusetts.

“This couple was together, had a child, and gave her up for adoption,” Reissa continued.

And they’re still together after two and a half years?” — and then “they gave me up?”

“We both thought it was a little shady.

Why would they do something like this?

She later joined Ancestry.com, where she met her half-brother Bob Bryntwick.

Bob was Anne Bryntwick’s middle child, born in 1948 and raised with his family in Montreal.

Ed, Ann, Barbara, and Michael were his other siblings.

Max “Mike” Mitchell was revealed to Bob, Barbara, and Michael as their father.

From 1949 to 1957, he remembers his mother being pregnant almost every year.

“I was young, and I didn’t understand why she kept having babies,” he explained.

He recalls his brother Ed telling him that their other siblings were sold to families; he recalls him saying, “Mike was getting (dollar)10,000 per child.”

When Mike was around, his sister Barbara said “there was money.”

Reissa continued to research her family tree with 23andMe and Ancestry and discovered she had eight more biological siblings.

Sharon Coppola Naomi Baum, Jon Sherman, and Bram Eisenthal, who were all given up for adoption to Jewish families, were also discovered to be her siblings.

Despite the fact that there are many unanswered questions about her mysterious family background, Reissa is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.