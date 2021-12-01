Weather snow forecast UK – After a brief respite, four days of brutal -6C temperatures and icy conditions are expected to return within HOURS.

ANOTHER wintry blast is expected to hit the UK in the coming hours, after the UK was hit by freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Temperatures as low as -10C are expected, and the Met Office has forecast snow in the UK for the next two weeks, including today.

Forecasters predict a rare white Christmas as an Arctic blast grips the UK.

Meanwhile, Jim Dale, a meteorologist for the British Weather Services, predicted that this is just the start of a tumultuous season.

For the latest news and updates, visit our UK weather live blog….

“As parts of the UK have been affected by the arctic plunge and Storm Arwen, we urge motorists making essential journeys to be extra vigilant,” said Ruairidh Roberts, UK Country Manager at Waze.

“At Waze, we’re expecting delays across the country as the stormy weather causes havoc on British roads,” says the company.

As a result, we sent push notifications to our app users encouraging them to report weather-related hazards.

“Users should tap the report button andgt; hazard andgt; weather in Waze to report weather-related issues, then select the appropriate option.”

Drivers can also use voice commands by saying “Ok Waze” and selecting “Report Weather Disruption” from the menu.

Snow showers are expected later tonight in parts of the north and east.

Throughout Wales and parts of western England, rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Snow will fall in parts of the north and east tonight due to wintry showers.

Rain, sleet, and (hashtag)snow will fall across Wales and parts of western England after midnight.

These factors, when combined with widespread frost, increase the risk of ice formation.

Stay (hashtag)WeatherAwarepic.twitter.comv4M71MevaC (hashtag)WeatherAware (hashtag)WeatherAware (hashtag)WeatherAware (h

According to Admiral Car Insurance’s nine-year accident claims data, the 4th and 5th of December are statistically the most dangerous weekends to drive during the year.

These days have the second and third highest claim volumes over the course of the year, with only the 18th of January having more car accident claims per year.

Furthermore, December has half of the top ten days for accident claims.

Christmas Eve has also been identified as a day to be wary of for drivers, as the 24th of December sees the highest number of claims for car park collisions throughout the year.

Many areas will see plenty of chilly sunshine tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

“Many areas are seeing plenty of chilly sunshine,” they said.

“Snow and hail showers are expected…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Wintry showers will bring #snow to parts of the north and east tonight After midnight outbreaks of rain, sleet and #snow will also move across Wales and parts of western England ❄️ Combined with a widespread frost these bring a risk of ice ⚠️ Stay #WeatherAwarepic.twitter.com/v4M71MevaC — Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2021

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across N & E Scotland and E England Wednesday 1800 – 1000 Thursday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2oScLh2Awh — Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2021