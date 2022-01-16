After a Brit was shot dead and four hostages were released, the FBI named the gunman as Malik Faisal Akram.

The FBI has identified the man who kidnapped four people at a Texas synagogue as Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen.

After storming the temple and demanding to speak with convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, the deceased suspect held members of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville hostage for nearly 12 hours.

According to the Star Telegram, FBI officials believe Akram, 44, acted alone at this time.

Evidence from the synagogue investigation is still being processed by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team (ERT).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed late Saturday night that all four people were “alive and safe” when they were taken from the synagogue.

After loud bangs and gunfire were heard inside the building, the FBI confirmed that the man who kidnapped the hostages was killed.

The kidnapper demanded Aafia Siddiqui’s release on the synagogue’s livestream.

