After a brutal Harrisburg attack that killed two people, a father and friends say, “This is senseless.”

Henry Hairston was sound asleep after an overnight shift driving a tractor-trailer when he received word of a terrible tragedy.

“I awoke to a barrage of phone calls,” Hairston said.

His mother, sister, and children all called to tell him about the brutal attack on his daughter, Brittonie Meredith.

Meredith Reid was with her mother, Sandra Reid, inside a house in Harrisburg’s 1300 block of Liberty Street on Wednesday morning.

Meredith Greene, Meredith’s half-sister; Tyler Thames, Greene’s fiance; and the couple’s two young children were also in attendance.

A shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Liberty Street.

Gregory Gerrod Greene Jr., Greene’s brother, went to the house around 6:45 a.m. and shot Greene, Thames, and Meredith, according to police.

The two 6- and 7-year-old girls were also stabbed.

Thames and Meredith Greene were killed instantly.

On Wednesday night, Brittonie Meredith had been shot multiple times but was still alive.

The girls were saved as well, and they were able to identify the stabber as their uncle.

Hairston said, “When I first found out what had happened, I thought it was a dream.”

“All I had to do was sit down for a minute and think to myself, ‘This is ridiculous,'” she said.

“It’s supposed to be a family atmosphere here.”

Hairston lives in Williamsport, so he got in his car and drove straight to the Liberty Street home to find out everything he could about what had happened.

When he heard Gregory Greene was arrested, he said he knew he had issues for a long time.

This photo was provided by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

“He needed help.”

“He’s always into something,” Hairston said.

“I’m at a loss.”

Greene’s issues with his family were well-known.

He had previously breached a PFA that his sister had filed against him.

For the crime, he was arrested and imprisoned, but he was released last week.

Despite the fact that Meredith Greene claimed he punched and choked her, she wrote that police refused to arrest her brother because there were no physical signs of the assault.

