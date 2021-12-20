After a Cabinet meeting, Boris Johnson says the decision on more Covid restrictions is still ‘finely balanced.’

After a Cabinet meeting, Boris Johnson says the decision on new Covid restrictions is still ‘finely balanced.’

In the run-up to Christmas, the Prime Minister urged people to be cautious in order to protect “yourself and your loved ones.”

As a Cabinet meeting ended without any new rules being ordered, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the arguments for and against further restrictions to combat Omicron’s rapid spread are “finely balanced.”

The Prime Minister stated that the government would be monitoring the situation “hour by hour” as hospitalizations continue to rise “quite steeply.”

“We’ve had a long Cabinet in which we agreed the situation is extremely difficult, and the arguments on both sides are very, very finely balanced,” Mr Johnson added.

Despite not announcing any immediate measures beyond the existing Plan B precautions, Prime Minister David Cameron said: “Unfortunately, I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. We will not hesitate to take action.”

Instead of holding a Downing Street briefing to update the public on the government’s current position, Mr Johnson made the remarks in a pooled media interview.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the impact of Omicron on the retail and hospitality sectors as millions of people across the company try to avoid contracting the highly contagious Covid variant, but he did not offer any additional assistance to struggling businesses beyond business rate relief and lower VAT payments.

Mr Johnson claimed it was “people at work, talking about work” when asked about the leaked photo of him, his wife Carrie, and more than a dozen colleagues enjoying cheese and wine in the No 10 garden in May 2020, when the country was under the most severe Covid lockdown restrictions.

