Police closed part of M77 after a car burst into flames.

Police closed part of M77 after a car caught fire.

After a car caught fire on M77, police shut it down in parts.

An incident on the M77 has prompted emergency services to respond to a vehicle that caught fire near Junction 1.

Drivers should take extra caution as they approach.

A fire on the M77 has forced the closure of a section.

The fire started around 6.30 p.m. on Thursday near the Dumbreck intersection, and police are currently on the scene.

The fire is still being extinguished, and the M77 southbound between Junctions 2 and 1 is currently closed in both directions.

There have been no reported injuries.

The northbound carriageway is also moving slowly due to the heavy smoke.

Drivers should proceed with extreme caution.

“We received a report of a car on fire on the M77 at Junction 1 at Dumbreck around 6.30pm,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“No reports of casualties have been received.”

“Firefighters and police have arrived on the scene.”

According to Scottish Fire and Rescue, the fire is still being put out.

Traffic Scotland reported the road was partially blocked at 7.10 p.m., with traffic on the opposite side of the carriageway moving slowly.

As new information becomes available, this article will be updated.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]