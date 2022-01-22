After a car fell off a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy highway, a woman is fighting for her life.

After a car falls from a bridge and lands in the middle of a busy highway, a woman is fighting for her life.

A WOMAN is fighting for her life after a car crashed into a busy highway after falling from a bridge.

The collision occurred at 10.35 a.m. on Friday on the A1(M) near Bowburn interchange in Durham, leaving the woman in critical condition, according to police.

A vehicle was driving on the A177 flyover when it left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below, according to the force.

The driver of the car was able to free themselves from the wreckage, but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, needed to be cut free and flown to the hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, according to Durham Police.

According to police, no other injuries have been reported.

“We would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, especially anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” said Detective Constable Natalie Horner of Durham Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle being driven between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. today, particularly in the Sherburn Village area.”

The Great North Air Ambulance was called in by the North East Ambulance Service.

“Two patients were taken to hospital for further treatment,” a spokeswoman said. “The first patient was driven to the University Hospital North Durham (UHND), and the second patient was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary Major Trauma Centre (RVI MTC).”

According to police, the A1(M) and the A177 were closed in both directions and are expected to remain closed today while safety barriers are repaired.

The location was close to the scene of a horrific fireball crash in July, which resulted in lorry driver Ion Onut, 41, of Galashiels, Scotland, being sentenced to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving earlier this month.