After a car ‘flies through a red light and wipes him out,’ a Glasgow man is thankful to be alive.

Scott McLauglin is in the hospital after being hit by a car while out for a run on North Street last week, according to him.

He claims the driver also gave a witness false information.

After being knocked down by a driver who sped through a red light at a set of traffic lights near the city center, a Glasgow man claims he is ‘lucky to be alive.’

Scott McLauglin, an ex-footballer, claims he was out for a run on North Street near the M8 motorway on Thursday last week when he was ‘wiped out’ by the car.

He shared a photo from his hospital bed, showing the injuries to his face that he sustained as a result of the incident, and he asked anyone who witnessed it to contact him.

According to the Daily Record, he did so while also noting that the driver provided false information to a witness before fleeing the scene, and as a result, he labeled the incident a “basically a hit and run.”

“As some of you may know, I was in a bad accident on Thursday night and was knocked down by a car in town while out running…I’m alive and thankfully I live to tell the tale,” he wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately, the driver gave a witness false information, and we have no idea who he is or his registration number, so it’s now essentially a hit-and-run.

At around 7.10 p.m., the incident occurred at traffic lights on North Street in Glasgow’s city center.

The driver sped through a red light and knocked me out…if anyone has any information or is familiar with the area, please contact me as soon as possible.”

Police Scotland informed Glasgow Live that they had not been called to North Street that evening.

