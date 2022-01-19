After a car was smashed by a HGV, the father and a friend were killed, while the wife and baby, who was only one year old, are fighting for their lives in hospital.

After a car was smashed by a HGV, a father and a friend were killed, while his wife and one-year-old child are fighting for their lives in hospital.

A FAMILY FRIEND was killed in a horrific crash with a HGV, leaving his wife and baby fighting for their lives in hospital.

Bins Rajan, 31, and Archa Nirmal, 24, were killed when their black Mazda collided with a lorry on the highway.

Following the collision, Mr Rajan’s wife Anakha, 29, and their one-year-old child, as well as Archa’s husband Nirmal, 24, were rushed to the hospital.

The friends, who had all recently moved to the UK, were on their way to Oxford to visit a mutual friend when their car crashed on the A436 near Andoversford in the Cotswolds on Monday.

Anakha, a Luton University student, and her baby are still in critical condition in hospital, but Nirmal has been released following treatment.

The lorry driver was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Southmead Hospital in Bristol for minor injuries, while the others were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Mr Rajan, a care worker, was behind the wheel of the Mazda and was pronounced dead on the spot.

In memory of the friends, who were said to have had “very high ambition” for their lives, a GoFundMe page has been created.

It has so far raised nearly £39,500 of the £50,000 it needs to plan their funerals and return them to their homeland.

The fundraiser was organized by the UK Malayalee Associations and the Luton Keralites Association, who paid tribute to the “hardworking” couples.

Cops investigating the incident are pleading with anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“Road closures were put in place while a collision investigation was underway, but they have since been lifted,” a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.

“Officers want to hear from anyone who hasn’t been contacted yet and may have seen what happened.”

They’re also appealing to anyone who has dashcam footage of the accident.

“Information can be submitted to police via the internet by filling out the form below and referencing incident number 98 from January 17th:

“Alternatively, call 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go to https://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

“Officers would like to thank members of the public, as well as colleagues from the fire and ambulance services, for their assistance at the scene.

“Specially trained officers are assisting the families of those involved.”