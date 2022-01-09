An autonomous drone equipped with a defibrillator saves a man’s life after he suffers a cardiac arrest.

An autonomous drone equipped with a defibrillator saves the life of a man who has suffered a cardiac arrest.



Mustafa Ali was driving to work at the local hospital in Trollhättan, Sweden, when he saw a man collapsed in a driveway.

The man was shoveling snow on December 9 when he went into cardiac arrest and was knocked out.

"I immediately sensed something was wrong and rushed to assist," Dr. Ali elaborated.



“Because the man had no pulse, I started CPR while asking a bystander to call 112 [the Swedish emergency number].”

After a few minutes, I noticed something flying above me.

It was a defibrillator-equipped drone.”

When the heart stops beating, CPR must be administered immediately to keep blood and oxygen flowing, as survival chances begin to dwindle after only two minutes.

Without CPR, the patient will most likely die after ten minutes.



Ali shocked the patient with the defibrillator that had been dropped off by the drone while continuing CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital after collapsing on December 9, where he recovered and returned home.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for this new technology and the timely delivery of the defibrillator.”

“If it hadn’t been for the drone, I wouldn’t be here,” he admitted.

“This is a truly revolutionary technology that needs to be widely adopted; sudden cardiac arrest can affect anyone, not just the elderly with arteriosclerosis.”

Autodrone, the drone, currently has a reach of 200,000 people in Sweden, and its creators hope to expand it this year.

It is run by the company Everdrone in collaboration with the Swedish university Karolinska Institutet’s Centre for Resuscitation Science, SOS Alarm, which operates Sweden’s emergency number, and the regional council of Västra Götaland.

The project is also supported by Vinnova, a Swedish government agency that funds R&D projects.

Drones’ high speed has made them useful for transporting Covid-19 supplies, test kits, and contactless meals all over the world.

