After a chef was brutally stabbed to death at a fireworks display, a British tourist faces 21 years in prison.

After a chef was brutally stabbed to death at a fireworks display, a British traveller faces 21 years in prison.

A BRITISH tourist has been charged with murdering a chef with a knife.

Craig Harris, 20, faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.

After Kjetil Osthus was stabbed while setting off fireworks near his home in Haugesund, Norway, he was arrested in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Harris, from Oxford, was paying a visit to his friend Rune Torresdal, 23, who had been charged with being an accessory to a crime.

Knives found at Torresdal’s apartment are being examined by police, according to reports.

Cops are said to be aware of him and Harris’ drug offenses.

Mr. Osthus, a 28-year-old chef, previously worked for Geir Skeie, a well-known Norwegian chef.

Harris, who claims he was not present at the scene, is being held in custody in Stavanger.

“The murder appears completely meaningless, without any rational motive,” Benedicte Storhaug, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, said.