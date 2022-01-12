After a Christmas proposal, Simon Cowell proposed to his long-term girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

After a Christmas proposal, Simon Cowell proposed to long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

Lauren is his ‘rock,’ according to the music mogul.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s long-term partner, has confirmed their engagement.

The news was confirmed to the PA News Agency by representatives for the X Factor judge and music mogul.

During their recent vacation in Barbados, the 62-year-old, who once vowed never to marry, is thought to have proposed on Christmas Eve.

“They are both super happy,” a source told the American publication People.

Their close friends aren’t surprised because they’ve been together for quite some time and adore each other.”

Silverman, a 44-year-old American socialite, and Cowell announced their relationship in 2013 and welcomed their son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Silverman has a child named Adam from a previous marriage, and Eric is named after Simon’s late father.

Cowell was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and at the ceremony, he described Silverman as his “rock over the last few years.”

Amanda Holden, another judge on Britain’s Got Talent, joked that she was “probably as surprised as Lauren!” when she heard the news.

“Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!” Holden said on her Heart Breakfast radio show.

“And then last night we all got the text saying “it’s happening” and we couldn’t believe it, and I knew if we got the text last night, it would be in the papers today,” she continued.

“Oh my goodness!” I exclaimed.

“I would love to think so,” she said when asked if the wedding will happen this year by her co-host Jamie Theakston.

‘Do I need to book flights to Barbados because I want to get in before the prices go up, let me know,’ I’m messaging them right now.

“I also need to schedule time off work and purchase a hat.”

‘Who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited, now come on!” I’m thinking.

