After a collision with a lorry in Shropshire, a 35-year-old woman and her 11-month-old baby both died.

After their car collided with a lorry in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Shropshire, a 35-year-old woman and her 11-month-old baby were killed.

The accident happened at 12:42 a.m. on the A41 near Lavender Cottage, between Newport and Tern Hill.

The woman and her baby, who were riding in a grey Ford Focus, died at the scene, according to West Mercia police.

The incident was attended by three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a local community first responder, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and two BASICS emergency doctors.

“The two occupants of the car, a woman and a young child, were in a critical condition,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“With assistance from police and fire colleagues, crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care.”

“Unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and child, and they were both pronounced dead on the scene.”

“Ambulance personnel assessed the HGV driver, a man, but he did not require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the collision on dashcam is asked to contact the police.

