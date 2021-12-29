After a colon cancer battle, ESPN Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, 44, died in the same hospice as his wife.

Following a colon cancer battle, Jeff Dickerson, a 44-year-old ESPN Chicago Bears reporter, died in the same hospice as his wife.

Following a battle with colon cancer, Jeff Dickerson, a 44-year-old ESPN Chicago Bears reporter, died in the same hospice as his wife.

An ESPN journalist died of colon cancer at the age of 44.

Jeff Dickerson was best known for his work as a Chicago Bears’ sports network reporter.

The acclaimed author died in the same hospice care facility where his wife Caitlin had died just two years before.

Caitlin died after an eight-year battle with melanoma and its complications.

After being admitted to the hospice last week, Dickerson reportedly told his coworkers that he was only there to “humor” his doctors.

In a tribute, Heather Burns, ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage, said, “JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet.”

“We all got together for an event in October, and he was there, lifting our spirits and assuring us that he was going to beat cancer,” says the narrator.

That’s exactly how he was.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family, especially his son, Parker.”

ESPN 1000 host Tom Waddle, a former Bears receiver, added, “If you need something to encapsulate or describe who Jeff Dickerson was, that’s it.”

“He was there for a colleague he admired and cared for as if he was a brother.”

“Despite his own struggles, he’s at Vaughn’s event honoring Vaughn for a great cause.”

“I never once heard him pity himself, whether it was what Caitlin was going through or what he had to go through,” Waddle continued.

Never, ever, ever.

“This has gotten the best of me,” or “I didn’t deserve this,” are two phrases I’ve never heard him say.

“It’s amazing how resilient some people can be in situations like this.”

He never said anything negative to me, and he didn’t seem to believe he’d been duped.”

Jeff is survived by his son Parker, as well as his parents George and Sandy.

There will be more…

For the most up-to-date information on this story, visit Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for breaking celebrity and sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS or follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy