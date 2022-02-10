After a concerned daughter alerted police, a missing Wordle game saved an 80-year-old Chicago woman from a hostage situation.

After her daughter alerted police about a missing Wordle game, a Chicago woman, 80, was rescued from a hostage situation.

Denyse Holt had not sent her daughter her daily Wordle challenge, prompting a call to the police station to inquire about her safety.

After her concerned daughter alerted police that she had missed her daily Wordle puzzle, an 80-year-old woman in the United States was rescued from a 17-hour hostage situation.

Denyse Holt was sleeping in her Chicago, Illinois home on February 5th when a naked and mentally ill man armed with scissors broke in through a window.

After her daughter, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, who lives 2,000 miles away in Seattle, Washington, became concerned that Ms Holt had failed to respond to her messages, police arrived at her house the next day around 9.40 p.m. for a well-being check.

“I didn’t send a Wordle to my older daughter in the morning,” Ms. Holt told CBS News.

And that bothered her.”

Her family alerted Chicago police, who engaged the man in an hour-long standoff.

The intruder was taken down by a SWAT team using a stun gun through a hole in the door.

After breaking the window, the man was dragging Ms Holt around the house, disconnecting phones and leaving blood trails.

She admitted, “I didn’t think I’d live.”

Ms Holt escaped injury in the incident and described herself as “extremely fortunate.”

“I never imagined this would happen, but it did,” Ms Holt-Caldwell said.

James Davis III, 32, is charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer – a term used to describe anyone entrusted with maintaining law and order – according to CBS.

Wordle, a popular guessing game, was sold to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum and has become a daily addiction for millions of users.

