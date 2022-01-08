After a ‘confusing’ return to class guidance, school leaders have warned of teacher shortages and testing chaos.

Headteachers claim that ‘confusing’ and ‘last-minute’ guidance has left them scrambling to put plans in place while dealing with a staffing crisis, and that primary schools have been ‘forgotten.’

Headteachers have warned that when students return to school this week, they will face teacher shortages and testing chaos due to “last-minute” and “confusing” government guidance issued just days before the start of the school year.

Masks have been reintroduced in secondary classrooms in an attempt to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, and all secondary schools have been asked to provide on-site testing for students before they return to class.

The Department for Education (DfE) has also announced that it will recruit former teachers to help fill in for absent staff, as well as provide 7,000 additional air cleaning units to improve ventilation.

Headteachers say they’re scrambling to make sense of government guidance issued over the weekend as schools prepare to reopen.

However, Siobhan Collingwood, a member of the National Education Union’s leadership forum and a recently retired headteacher at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School in Lancashire, told me that the guidance will not be enough to prevent widespread disruption.

“There is an acknowledgement that the government is in a very difficult position and dealing with Covid developments as they happen,” she said.

“However, there is a lack of confidence, as the Department of Education appears to issue panicked, last-minute responses with muddled guidance just before schools reopen.

“Even before the start of the school holidays, everyone could see what was coming with Omicron and where it was going.

“It should have been possible to get this guidance out a few days before school started.”

“School leaders are exhausted, and the only way they could stay on top of things was to check their emails during the holidays, when they were supposed to be relaxing.”

“Sure enough, the guidance was released over the holidays, and leaders are now attempting to decipher the 20-page operational guidance in order to put policy and practice in place to protect their colleagues, friends, and children.”

Ms. Collingwood explained the last-minute nature of school announcements to me.

