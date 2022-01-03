After a ‘confusing’ return to class guidance, school leaders warn of teacher shortages and testing chaos.

After a ‘confusing’ return to class guidance, school leaders have warned of teacher shortages and testing chaos.

Headteachers claim that ‘confusing’ and ‘last-minute’ guidance has left them scrambling to put plans in place while dealing with a staffing crisis, and that primary schools have been ‘forgotten.’

Headteachers have warned that when students return to school this week, they will face teacher shortages and testing chaos due to “last-minute” and “confusing” government guidance issued just days before the start of the school year.

Masks have been reintroduced in secondary classrooms in an effort to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, and all secondary schools have been asked to provide on-site testing for students before they return to class.

The Department for Education (DfE) has also announced that it is recruiting former teachers to fill in for absent staff, as well as providing 7,000 additional air cleaning units to improve ventilation.

Headteachers say they’re scrambling to understand government guidance issued over the weekend in advance of school reopening.

However, Siobhan Collingwood, a member of the National Education Union’s leadership forum and a recently retired headteacher at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School in Lancashire, told me that the guidance will not be enough to prevent widespread disruption.

“There is an acknowledgement that the government is in a very difficult position and dealing with Covid developments as they happen,” she said.

“However, there is a lack of confidence, as the Department of Education appears to issue hasty, panicked responses with muddled guidance just before schools reopen.”

“Even before the start of the school holidays, everyone could see what was going to happen with Omicron and where they were going.

“It should have been possible to get this guidance out a few days before school started.”

“School leaders were exhausted, and the only way they could stay on top of things was to keep checking their emails during the holidays, when they were supposed to be relaxing.”

“Sure enough, the guidance was released during the holidays, and leaders are now attempting to decipher the 20-page operational guidance in order to put policy and practice in place to keep their colleagues, friends, and children safe.”

Ms Collingwood explained the last-minute nature of school announcements to me.

