After a court ordered him to pay £22,400 for a lost dog, footballer Daniel Sturridge claims he’s already been given a reward.

After being ordered by a Los Angeles court to pay (dollar)30,000 US (£22,400) to a man who had found the Pomeranian, the former Liverpool striker took to Twitter to say he was telling “the truth on xmas!”

Sturridge announced on Twitter in July 2019 that his pet, Lucci, had been stolen from his West Hollywood home and offered a “considerable” reward for its return.

Foster Washington, a local musician, tracked down Lucci and shared photos on social media, allowing Sturridge to reunite with his dog.

However, after failing to honor the reward, a Los Angeles court ordered Sturridge to pay Washington (dollar)30,085 (£22,473) yesterday.

Sturridge did not respond to the complaint, according to court documents, so a default judgment was issued.

Mr Washington, a rapper known as Killa Fame, said Sturridge had “let him down.”

“Hopefully he pays up and doesn’t try to appeal,” he said.

“I’m thrilled; I’ve been fighting this case for over a year, and I can’t believe it’s finally over.”

“I thought my life was going to get better when we found the dog.”

Mr Washington added that he had not yet finalized payment arrangements with Sturridge.

Sturridge, who now plays for Perth Glory in Australia, appeared to refute the findings, claiming he had proof of his version of events as well.

He tweeted, “Just to let you know the truth on xmas!”

“I met a young boy who had found my dog and gave him a reward, which he was overjoyed to receive.”

Someone please help. Stolen from West Hollywood last night at 11:30pm. A sizeable reward will be paid. Thanks for your co-operation pic.twitter.com/TC5egwuBfw — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 10, 2019