After a covid infection, the omicron symptoms can last for months.

After a covid infection, the omicron symptoms can last months.

Several omicron symptoms can last for months after infection with the Covid-19 variant — here’s a list of them all, including those that affect physical and mental health.

Omicron symptoms can last for years after being infected with the Covid-19 variant.

The term “long Covid” refers to the virus’s effects that last for weeks or months after the initial illness.

Although studies have shown that omicron causes fewer severe symptoms than previous strains, it can still cause long-term health issues like other strains.

Only a small percentage of people infected with covid experience symptoms that last more than a few weeks, according to The Mirror, and these symptoms can be both physical and mental.

Here’s a rundown of the full list of long covid symptoms, as well as ways to alleviate them.

Most people who catch covid see their symptoms fade after about 10 days of testing positive.

However, some people experience long-term physical health issues as a result of their infection.

Although the severity of these symptoms varies from person to person, they can be severe in some cases.

The following is a comprehensive list of long-term health issues reported by covid patients.

stiffness in the joints and muscle weakness

Excessive exhaustion (fatigue) and a lack of energy

Mobility issues

a lack of oxygen

a build-up of phlegm

physical fitness deficits

appetite loss and weight loss

a sensory deficiency such as a loss of taste or smell

heartburn, diarrhoea, and vomiting are examples of stomach issues.

swallowing difficulties

While most people associate Long Covid with physical health issues, the virus can also cause long-term mental and emotional symptoms.

The following is a list of issues that have been reported by covid patients.

Problems with mental abilities, such as forgetfulness and inability to recall specific events or think clearly

mood swings, depression, or anxiety are all signs that something is wrong with you.

flashbacks or nightmares

PTSD stands for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Delirium or confusion

Some people recover from Covid faster than others, while others may take months to fully recover.

Simple techniques such as deep breathing can help with symptoms such as phlegm build-up.

