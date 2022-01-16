After a Covid injection, a bedridden grandfather claims he is now able to walk and talk after being paralyzed and unable to speak for five years.

Dularchand Munda, 55, reportedly regained the ability to walk hours after receiving the life-saving vaccine, leaving doctors in India speechless.

Munda, who lives in Salgadih, Jharkhand, was in a car accident five years ago and suffered spinal injuries.

For years, he was said to have been bedridden, unable to walk or speak.

Munda has stunned doctors, according to local media, by regaining some movement in his legs and speaking again.

“I am grateful that I took the vaccine,” he told NDTV.

“Since getting the vaccine on January 4, I’ve been able to move my legs.”

Munda was helped to his feet before taking his first step, which he did with the help of a walking stick.

Dr. Albela Kerketta of Peterwar Community Health Centre says his family noticed he could move 24 hours after getting the Covid vaccine on January 4.

“On January 4, Munda was given a Covishield vaccine at his home by an Anganwadi worker,” he said.

“The family members were taken aback the next day when Munda’s lifeless body began to move and regain his speech.”

Munda was reportedly bedridden due to his spine injury, according to the doctor.

Munda’s alleged sudden recovery is currently being investigated by doctors.

“We had already seen his reports,” Dr Kerketta added, “so this is a matter of investigation.”

“In the coming days, when the medical world conducts research on Dularchand Munda’s illness and recovery, accurate information and answers will be available.”