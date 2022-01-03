After a COVID outbreak, 4,000 people were released from a cruise ship in Lisbon.

Following a COVID outbreak, approximately 4,000 passengers were released from a cruise ship in Lisbon.

Passengers were stranded on the ship for five days near the Portuguese capital before the voyage was canceled.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

According to local media, 4,000 people were let off a cruise ship in Lisbon on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak cut the journey short.

The AIDAnova ship, which was primarily carrying German passengers, had been stranded since December.

52 crew members tested positive for coronavirus between Wednesday and Friday.

According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, 68 people had been infected by Monday, including some passengers.

According to the cruise ship company, everyone who has been infected has mild to no symptoms.

The majority of the passengers have been taken to hotels in Lisbon to be isolated, while the rest will stay on the ship.

The rest of the crew and passengers tested negative for the virus and are being transported to the airport to fly home.

Passengers were scheduled to spend New Year’s Eve on the Portuguese island of Madeira before continuing on to the Canary Islands in Spain.

The ship set sail from Hamburg on December 1st.

According to a press release from the cruise ship company AIDA Cruises, the ship was transformed into a “winter wonderland for the holiday season.”

The company debated whether or not to continue the voyage for days after the outbreak, but announced on Sunday that it would be canceled.

Passengers scheduled to board a cruise leaving the Canary Islands this week are also affected by the cancellation.

The AIDAnova cruise ship made history as the world’s first cruise ship to be powered entirely by liquefied natural gas.