After a Covid quarantine threatened to jeopardize assisted death, terminally-ill British man David Peace died at Dignitas.

David Peace, a terminally ill British man, died at Dignitas after a Covid quarantine threatened to jeopardize assisted death.

Former businessman David Peace, 72, of London, had terminal motor neuron disease and had publicly called for a change in the UK’s assisted dying laws in his final months.

After Swiss Covid-19 quarantine rules threatened to jeopardize a terminally ill British man’s plans, he was assisted to die at Dignitas in Switzerland at his request.

Mr Peace’s case was raised in the Commons on Wednesday during an adjournment debate led by Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on End-of-Life Choice.

Mr Peace’s companion, who requested anonymity, confirmed that he died “quickly and peacefully at 11.20am on Wednesday, as David wished.”

“We were able to say our goodbyes and smiled all the way to the end,” they said.

Mr Peace revealed in a statement last week that his final days were marred by panic and anxiety after Swiss quarantine measures for British travelers were announced and then revoked within a few days.

“I have terminal motor neurone disease, a fatal illness for which there is no treatment or cure,” Mr Peace wrote.

I’ve lost my ability to speak, swallow, balance, and walk as a result of it.

I just want to be able to die on my own terms.

“My only option has been to plan an assisted death at Dignitas in Switzerland, which I have meticulously detailed over the past few months… this has given me comfort and peace of mind… [despite]knowing that travel restrictions or lockdowns could jeopardize my plans.”

Every year, on average, 50 Britons travel to Switzerland for assisted death, a process that can take months to plan, costs £10,000 on average, requires that individuals maintain physical strength to make the journey, and exposes anyone accompanying or assisting them to criminal prosecution.

“With my final appointment set for next week, new Swiss quarantine rules for British visitors have materialized,” Mr Peace wrote ahead of his journey.

