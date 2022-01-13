After a crash and fire in Cumberland County, I-81 is shut down.

I-81 is closed due to a crash and fire in Cumberland County.

According to traffic maps, a multi-vehicle crash and subsequent vehicle fire on Interstate 81 has shut down a stretch of northbound lanes in Cumberland County.

According to 511PA, I-81 north is closed between exit 37 and exit 44, which leads to Route 465 in Plainfield, as of 7:20 a.m.

At 7:15 a.m., PennDOT traffic cameras captured multiple emergency vehicles and what appeared to be an active vehicle fire on the shoulder of Interstate 81.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if anyone was injured.

