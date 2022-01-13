After a crash in Cumberland County, I-81 reopens in parts.

After a crash in Cumberland County, I-81 partially reopens.

According to 511PA, a northbound stretch of Interstate 81 has begun to reopen following a Thursday morning crash.

However, as of 9:30 a.m., a lane restriction on I-81 north between exits 37 and 44 was still in effect, according to traffic maps.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the highway was closed around 7:20 a.m. after a tractor-trailer, tow truck, and a third vehicle collided.

According to state police, non-life threatening injuries were reported afterward.

After the crash, one of the vehicles caught fire, according to PennDOT traffic cameras.

Since then, the fire has been put out.