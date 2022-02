After a crash on Friday night, I-83 in Dauphin County has reopened.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, Interstate 83 on the outskirts of Harrisburg in Dauphin County was fully reopened.

Since around 6 p.m., the northbound lanes had been closed.

More information about the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and several cars, was not immediately available Friday night.