After a crash on the M8 in Glasgow, drivers were warned to expect delays.

The M8 was shut down after a crash in Glasgow, and drivers were warned to expect delays.

The westbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed at Junction 12 (Cumbernauld Road), and the eastbound carriageway is reduced to two lanes between Junctions 14 (Blochairn) and 13 (Provan).

Following a road traffic accident, a section of the M8 in Glasgow has been closed to motorists.

The westbound carriageway is closed at Junction 12 (Cumbernauld Road), and the eastbound carriageway has been reduced to two lanes between Junctions 14 (Blochairn) and 13 (Provan).

The traffic management department of Glasgow City Council, TRAFFCOM, has issued a bulletin confirming the closure and warning motorists to expect delays as a result.

According to INRIX, westbound traffic is backed up to Junction 11 (Stepps Road) and eastbound traffic is backed up to Junction 22 (M77 interchange), with delays of up to 30 minutes.

According to preliminary reports, a lorry collided with the central reservation and traveled to the opposite (eastbound) side of the highway.

The M80 is still open, with traffic backed up behind it.

For more information, Police Scotland has been contacted.