After a ‘critical’ issue with Chrome, Google has issued a warning to users.

Chrome is the most popular browser on the planet, with an estimated 3.2 billion people using it as their primary browser, but Google warns that some users may be vulnerable to hackers.

The internet giant has issued a warning to Chrome users.

Due to a ‘critical vulnerability,’ Google is advising people to check their browsers.

According to Birmingham Live, the browser has been updated, and users are being urged to make sure their version of Chrome is up to date to avoid a vulnerability that could allow hackers access.

Chrome 97.0.4692.99 is the new version, which addresses 26 issues with the browser.

One vulnerability stands out among the others as the most serious Google can assign to a browser flaw.

CVE-2022-0289.

The new software will most likely be delivered to users who have automatic updates enabled.

Those who do not have automatic updates enabled can update it manually.

Go to the ‘Settings Menu,’ then ‘Help,’ and finally ‘About Google’ to see your current Chrome version.

You’re fine if it says Chrome 97.0.4692.99 or later.

Chrome should automatically check for updates and highlight it if you’re using an older version.

After that, you’ll be able to install and download the updated version.

Once the installation is complete, you will need to restart your browser to complete the process.