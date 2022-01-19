The restaurant owner responds brilliantly after a customer complains about being charged £60 for missing a reservation.

The restaurant owner responds brilliantly after a customer complains about being charged £60 for a missed reservation.

A prestigious restaurant has slammed a customer who claimed she was charged a no-show fee for failing to cancel her reservation.

The Laundrette in Chorlton, Manchester, slammed a woman for leaving a negative review online despite never showing up for her reservation.

The critic was charged a £60 no-show fee after failing to show up for the meal on December 30th of last year.

Lauren, whose online handle is “laurenbH35350XX,” claims she forgot to cancel the reservation because her family was sick with the coronavirus.

She claims that several members of her family have tested positive for the virus, including her 82-year-old grandmother.

She also claimed that she was forced to rush into work to cover for a colleague who had also tested positive for the virus.

She claims she “might have forgotten to cancel” due to the “chaos” of checking in with her sick family members.

She wrote, “I’ve eaten here a few times, and brought many friends when they’ve visited Chorlton.”

“As a result, when my family wanted to get together around Christmas, I planned ahead and scheduled a family meal for December 30, my only day off that week,” she says.

“Unfortunately, two of my family members, one of whom is 82 years old, fell ill with Covid on that day.”

“Not only was I worried about her health, but I was also told I had to report to work to cover for my head chef, who had also tested positive.”

“I thought I had cancelled the reservation by clicking the email link, but Launderette charged my card £60 later.”

“I may have forgotten to cancel in the midst of checking in on my grandmother’s health, working on my only day off, and worrying about the consequences of my head chef being out for ten days when I already work in a very small kitchen team.”

Lauren went on to say that while she understood the restaurant had to follow protocol, she felt they could have been more understanding of her situation.

“I completely understand the aggravation of a no-show table; we’ve had it on a regular basis throughout Covid and understand the inconvenience,” she continued.

“However, we would not simply bill the cardholder and show no sympathy for the situation in my restaurant.”

“These are unprecedented times for everyone right now, but especially the hospitality industry, and I know we’ve barely made it through the holiday season due to staff isolation, tables not showing up, and bringing front-of-house staff into the kitchen to cover in emergency situations.”

“However, I..” says the narrator.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]