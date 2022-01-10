After a decision by a Pennsylvania court, a forensic investigation into the 2020 election results is still ongoing.

After a decision by a Pennsylvania court, a forensic investigation into the 2020 election results is still underway.

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court on Monday denied an entire subpoena to state election officials in a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the election.

However, the seven-page order issued by the statewide Commonwealth Court did not immediately approve the release of some information that Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro claimed was protected by privacy laws.

The court said in an unsigned order that state officials and Democratic lawmakers had failed to persuade it that the subpoena issued by a Republican-controlled Senate committee in September had no legitimate legislative purpose.

The subpoena sought 17 types of records, most of which were open to the public, but it also sought information that the state attorney general’s office said is protected by privacy laws, such as voters’ partial Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, as well as details about election systems that are protected from public disclosure under federal critical infrastructure legislation.

The court also declined to comment on whether the subpoena was properly issued under Senate rules, saying it would leave that to the Senate to decide.

It did not set a hearing date or give instructions on how it will handle the release of potentially sensitive information, such as the partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers of roughly 9 million registered voters, which could be subject to privacy laws.

Both parties declared themselves victorious.

The ruling “upholds the General Assembly’s clear legal and constitutional authority to provide oversight of our election system,” according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a gubernatorial candidate trying to establish his pro-Trump credentials.

The court acknowledged there are serious questions about the vendor hired by the Senate Republicans “to safeguard the private personal information of nine million Pennsylvania voters,” according to Shapiro, who is also running for governor this year.

Last month, a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court heard over two hours of arguments in a case decided as Trump urged allies in Pennsylvania and other battleground states to investigate his baseless claims of election fraud.

The court stated that there is a “substantial factual question…

