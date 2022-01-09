After a desperate search, three girls aged 12 and 13 who had not returned home from school were discovered safe.

THREE young girls have been found after they went missing on Friday after failing to return home from school.

Jazmin John, Kyiah Conway, and Nylah Collins, all 13, were last seen leaving school on January 7 in Camberwell Green, South London.

According to MyLondon, cops are urging anyone who may have seen the girls or has any information to contact them immediately.

Officers have now confirmed that all three girls are safe and sound.

“We were asking for help to locate three young girls – Jazmin, Kyiah, and Nylah – who went missing after leaving school in the (hashtag)Camberwell Green area,” Southwark Police said in a statement.

“All three have now been located and are safe and sound.

Thank you for your assistance with retweets.”

The police issued a plea on Twitter, emphasizing that they were “continuing to appeal for assistance” and that the children had been “missing for 30 hours.”

Anyone who may have seen the girls or has information about their whereabouts should call 101 and reference case number 462707Jan.