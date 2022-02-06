After a difficult decade of self-determination, the people of South Sudan want peace and stability.

Students tell Anadolu Agency that political crises disrupted their happiness and hope during the referendum announcement.

South Sudan’s capital, JUBA, is the largest city in the country.

As the country prepares to celebrate 11 years of independence from Sudan, South Sudanese citizens urged their leaders to understand one another, put differences aside, and focus on restoring stability.

University student Peter Marial urged the government to work for long-term peace so that South Sudanese can enjoy the fruits of their struggle as the country marks 11 years since the referendum results were announced in February.

“As South Sudanese, we were overjoyed when the referendum was announced, because it means we will no longer be discriminated against because we are Arabs.”

We are happy because we will have our own country, but political crises have disrupted our joy,” Marial told Anadolu Agency.

“During the referendum results announcement, the country’s political crises disorganized our happiness and hope.”

We are still in the midst of the same crises that we experienced in Sudan.

Despite the fact that we are an independent country, we continue to suffer in our own country, just as we did in Sudan.”

He urged the country’s leaders to devote more resources to restoring stability so that citizens can reap the benefits of their labor.

“I want our leaders to bring stability to all sectors, including economic health and education,” he stated.

When the country’s independence became official, veteran journalist Jok Anyang said it was a happy day.

“It’s like crossing a river from a dry to a green environment.

We were hoping to enjoy what we weren’t getting in Sudan at the time, but nothing has changed since then,” he said.

“As a young man at the time, I had a lot of plans for myself, my family, and the entire country, but everything fell apart due to the conflict in 2013.”

I wanted to accomplish something by then, but due to the country’s current crises, everything fell apart.

The crises have prevented me from achieving my goals.

I wanted to open a large center for youth training after we separated from Sudan, but the country’s political crisis prevented me from doing so.

