After a disgraced socialite was found GUILTY of sex trafficking, the Maxwell family has ‘ALREADY started the appeal process.’

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S FAMILY SAYS they have already filed an appeal against her sex trafficking conviction.

Maxwell was convicted of assisting paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in trafficking young girls for sex with him.

“We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence – we are very disappointed with the verdict,” Maxwell’s four siblings said in a statement issued shortly after the verdict was announced.

“We’ve already begun the appeal process tonight, and we believe she’ll be vindicated in the end.”

They walked out of court with a glum expression on their faces and refused to speak to the assembled press.

Maxwell’s sister Isabel and brother Kevin were in court, and her brother Ian slammed the prosecution’s case and his sister’s treatment while in custody.

The 60-year-old socialite was accused of “serving up” girls for her former lover, a multi-millionaire, and the two were described as “partners in crime.”

Maxwell was emotionless as a jury of six women and six men found her guilty of grooming girls for Epstein’s paedophile ring on five of the six counts.

After more than 40 hours of deliberation, the Brit was found not guilty of enticing a minor to engage in an illegal sex act.

She now faces the prospect of spending the rest of her life in prison, with a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

The jury heard how Maxwell snared girls as young as 14 for Epstein in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe summarized the prosecution case against Maxwell on the final day of the trial on Monday, calling her a “grown woman who preyed on vulnerable children.”

Maxwell, according to the prosecutor, was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook over and over.”

“She groomed and manipulated her prey.”

“She harmed young girls profoundly and permanently,” Moe said.

“Epstein could not have accomplished this on his own.

Everything starts to seem legitimate when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman.”

The trial delved into Epstein’s ostensibly glamorous but deeply seedy and abusive world.

When the jury was told that Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton had all flown on Epstein’s private jet, the ‘Lolita Express,’ they were all called in.

No evidence exists that Trump or Clinton were aware of any wrongdoing.

Jurors were told about Maxwell and Epstein’s close relationship, how they remained friends after they split up, and how she managed his staff as his “Lady of the House.”

Four women testified, often sobbing, about how they were lured into abuse by…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.