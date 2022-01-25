After a double-decker bus collides with a shop in Highams Park, London, 19 people are injured.

As a vehicle careens onto the pavement in a busy street, firefighters free a trapped bus driver and schoolchildren.

A double-decker bus ploughed into a building in north-east London, injuring 19 people, including five children.

At around 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday, a double-decker bus on route 212 collided with a shop in Highams Park, Waltham Forest.

According to the Metropolitan Police Service, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The trapped bus driver was freed by the London Fire Brigade, who was then taken to hospital with three children and another adult.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

This morning, I received reports of a bus colliding with a building in Highams Park, Waltham Forest.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, and we will update you as soon as we have more information.

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic event. https:t.coRq4MhlggHF

19 people were “treated and assessed at the scene” in Selwyn Avenue, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Schoolchildren were among those injured, according to witnesses.

The London Bus Driver from Highams Park (Chingford) appeared to be squeezed and had to be freed, but many students on their way to school were injured.

I hope everything is fine with everyone. pic.twitter.com0Yc3D8KVtc

“Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release the bus driver,” Fire Brigade station commander Dave Hill said.

Crews worked with London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police Service colleagues to make the scene safe.

“Firefighters conducted a thorough search of the surrounding buildings to ensure no other victims were trapped.”

At the scene of a bus crash in (hashtag)Chingford this morning, firefighters are assisting @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk officers.

The bus driver, who was trapped because of his injuries, has been freed.

There are local road closures in effect https:t.coaEMtsUg89zpic.twitter.comlVeSIvtBep

“At approximately 08.20am on Tuesday, January 25th, police were called to reports of a bus colliding with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4”, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“A number of people have been injured and are receiving treatment on the scene.”

Around the intersection of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road, road closures are still in effect.

“Investigations into the circumstances are still ongoing.”

London bus crash: 19 people injured after double-decker crashes into shop in Highams Park

I’ve received reports this morning of a bus crashing into a building in Highams Park in Waltham Forest. Emergency services are currently on the scene—we will share more information as soon as we have it. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident. https://t.co/Rq4MhlggHF — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) January 25, 2022

Highams Park ( Chingford ) London Bus Driver seemed to be squeezed and had to be freed unfortunately a lot of students going to school where injured . Hope everyone is well . pic.twitter.com/0Yc3D8KVtc — Muzzi Ozcan (@Muzziozcan) January 25, 2022