After a ‘erratic’ white van driver rams into her car and speeds away, a Glasgow mother is left ‘devastated.’

After an ‘erratic’ white van driver rams into her car and speeds away, a Glasgow mother is ‘devastated.’

Annmarie Burns Lochrie was driving with her daughter and dog when she was struck by an erratic white van driver who sped away.

She is desperately pleading for information before she is forced to pay the entire bill.

After an ‘erratic’ driver wrecked her car and sped away, a Glasgow woman has been left ‘devastated.’

On the Switchback Road in Anniesland, Annmarie Burns Lochrie was driving with her daughter and dog when a erratic driver of a white van hit her and sped away.

She claims she became aware of a driver driving “very, very fast” in a tall, high-sided white van.

She moved into a different lane to get away from him, but he followed her into the new lane.

Annmarie claims the driver was “in a fit of rage, shaking his fists and gesturing” before crashing into her car after overtaking her.

He was “weaving in and out of the cars,” a witness said, “as if he was fleeing the scene of the crime.”

She’s pleading for information, dashcam footage, or any CCTV footage before she’s forced to pay the full cost because her insurance company told her that without proof, it’s “her fault” and she’ll be responsible for the repair costs.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“He came alongside me while I was on the inside lane and he was on the outside lane,” she said to Glasgow Live.

Another car was in the outside lane, and everyone was going around 40 mph.

He abruptly pulled into the inside lane and drove away.

“There was never enough space, and it would have never worked, so I believe it was a premeditated attack.”

It was bizarre.

On the passenger side, the back of his van collided with the front of my car.

“The bumper slammed into the windscreen, pieces flew off the car, and there was a huge bang, and he sped away.”

My daughter said his van was swaying from side to side because it was going so fast.

“I’ve never seen such erratic, crazy driving.”

I pulled over to the side of the road after the car spun a little.

,

Short summary of Infosurhoy.