After a fight broke out at Stadium Sports Club in Rolling Meadows, three people were injured by gunfire.

After a fight broke out, gunfire erupted at a sports club, killing three people.

At 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police arrived at Stadium Sports Club in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Three men had gunshot wounds when cops arrived.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out inside the sports club.

Two of the injured men were taken to the hospital immediately.

Their state is unknown.

Police are currently questioning the alleged shooter.

Their true identity has yet to be revealed.

Cops are still looking into the incident, but no other suspects have been identified.

