After a fire in a Baltimore apartment complex on Christmas morning, a boy died.

A boy is killed after a fire in a Baltimore apartment complex on Christmas morning.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, a 7-year-old boy died on Christmas morning after being critically injured in a fire that ripped through a Gwynn Oak apartment building early in the morning after someone failed to properly extinguish cigarettes.

Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka, of the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive, died at Johns Hopkins’ pediatric burn unit.

The fire was started by improperly discarded cigarettes in the apartment directly below where the boy lived on the third floor, according to the county fire department.

The balcony of the apartment where the fire started had a number of “combustible materials” such as clothing and other debris, according to investigators.

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters and police received a call about a fire that required rescuing someone.

When they arrived in the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive, they discovered heavy flames coming from the garden style apartments, according to the release.

The fire spread upward and burned into the roof structure of the building, trapping the boy in a cocoon of heat and fire both above and below him.

According to the news release, firefighters deemed the fire to be accidental.

Ezeamaka was rescued from his burning building bedroom by firefighters, who treated him and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials said one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When Vanessa Ingram, 61, heard a pounding on her door, she was sound asleep.

Her attention was drawn to the noise.

Ingram started to smell the smoke as she went to answer the phone.

“The firefighters pounded on the door.

“They said, ‘Miss, your building is on fire, grab what you can, and get out!'” Ingram remembered.

Outside, she dashed.

The flames erupted into a raging conflagration.

She said, “It looked horrible.”

The Baltimore County Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter of bright orange flames bursting from two floors of the building as smoke billowed into the night sky.

Officials said the fire was a three-alarm fire, which meant dozens of fire units were dispatched to the scene, including engines, ladder trucks, rescue squads, and command.

Around 1:38 a.m., commanders determined the fire was under control,…

