Three people were killed, as well as a police officer and others, in a fire in a senior apartment building.

Three people were killed, along with a police officer and others, after a fire in a senior apartment building.

KENOSHA (WISCONSIN)

According to officials, a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin claimed the lives of three people and injured several others.

According to Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, when firefighters arrived around 9:30 p.m., the entire building was filled with smoke, and the west side had been consumed by flames.

On Monday, the Saxony Manor apartments hosted a party.

Kenosha police officers had evacuated a number of residents before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used their ladder trucks to rescue two residents trapped in upper-level apartments when they arrived on the scene.

Evacuated residents were kept warm in Kenosha Transit buses.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes by firefighters.

Firefighters conducted secondary searches and discovered the bodies of two people.

One of the two appeared to have died as a result of a medical issue, according to authorities.

A third adult died later from injuries sustained in the fire, according to the statement.

According to authorities, several others were transported to hospitals, including a Kenosha police officer who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Saxony Manor, a 16-unit building for low-income seniors aged 62 and up, is managed by Mercy Housing.

Kate Peterson, a spokeswoman for the managers, said they are working with authorities on the investigation and are assisting residents who have been impacted by the fire.

“We are heartbroken that residents died as a result of the fire at Saxony Manor, and we pray that those who were injured recover safely,” Peterson said in a statement.

Two people are missing, but firefighters believe they are not in the burned building.

The Kenosha Fire Department is working with building management to locate them.

