After a fire on Sunday, South Africa’s parliament building is on fire again.

After a fire on Sunday, the South African parliament building is on fire again.

On Sunday, police arrested a 49-year-old suspect in connection with an earlier fire.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Authorities confirmed on Monday afternoon that the second fire in two days had broken out at the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

“It’s a disaster.”

It’s quite upsetting.

Unfathomable.

A new fire has erupted on the National Assembly Building’s roof.

Firefighters are enforcing the situation.

With a video of the building’s roof in flames, parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Twitter that “the battle WILL be won.”

Firefighters had been battling an initial blaze that started on Sunday for nearly two days, according to Mothapo.

On Sunday, flames were seen inside the National Assembly building, and a dark plume of smoke could be seen in footage broadcast on local media.

The old assembly building’s third floor, which included office space and a gymnasium, was completely destroyed by fire.

On Monday, local television broadcast live video footage of firefighters attempting to extinguish the flames on the roof from the air.

On Sunday, police said they had arrested a 49-year-old suspect in connection with the fire, and that he would appear in court on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with housebreaking, theft, and arson.